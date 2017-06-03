Van crash into London Bridge crowd, stabbings nearby were terror, police say

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says an incident involving a vehicle and reported stabbings in London “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”

Incident 1 – London police report ‘incident’ on London Bridge.

There has been an incident on London Bridge, London’s Metropolitan Police said Saturday night. “We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed.”

BBC reports more than one person has died in London Bridge incident.

Incident 2 – Witness: Two people stabbed in restaurant near London Bridge:

Two men entered a restaurant at Borough Market, just south of London Bridge, and stabbed two people inside, a witness told CNN on Saturday. The patrons sheltered in the basement and police have arrived at the scene, the witness said. “As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responded to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes,” London’s Metropolitan Police tweeted.

Incident 3 – London police say they are now responding to incident in Vauxhall area.

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017