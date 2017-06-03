Van crash into London Bridge crowd, stabbings nearby were terror, police say

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says an incident involving a vehicle and reported stabbings in London “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”
Incident 1 – London police report ‘incident’ on London Bridge.
There has been an incident on London Bridge, London’s Metropolitan Police said Saturday night. “We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed.”
BBC reports more than one person has died in London Bridge incident.
Incident 2 – Witness: Two people stabbed in restaurant near London Bridge:
Two men entered a restaurant at Borough Market, just south of London Bridge, and stabbed two people inside, a witness told CNN on Saturday. The patrons sheltered in the basement and police have arrived at the scene, the witness said. “As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responded to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes,” London’s Metropolitan Police tweeted.
Incident 3 – London police say they are now responding to incident in Vauxhall area.
England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.
President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident.