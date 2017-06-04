× Services to be held Monday for New Haven officer who died in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH — Services for an off duty police officer from New Haven who died in a motorcycle wreck along the South Carolina coast over Memorial Day weekend will be held Monday.

The Horry County Coroner’s office told media outlets that 31-year-old Edward Douglas Jr., fell off his motorcycle around 4:20 a.m., May 27.

Services for Douglas will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the New Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ, 285 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven.