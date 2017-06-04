× Bill expanding infertility coverage advances to governor

HARTFORD — A bill is heading to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s desk that expands who is eligible for infertility coverage under their health insurance plan.

Current law limits coverage to people who are “presumably healthy” and unable to conceive a child or sustain a successful pregnancy during a one-year period. This bill removes the “presumably healthy” limitation, extending coverage to more patients.

The Senate voted unanimously for the bill Friday night. It previously passed the House of Representatives unanimously.

Democratic Rep. Matthew Lesser of Middletown, a proponent of the bill, tells the story of a cancer patient he knows who had to pay $12,000 out-of-pocket to preserve her fertility before she underwent chemotherapy.

A cancer survivor himself, Lesser says he faced the same difficult choice when he was diagnosed five years ago.