Developing showers Sunday afternoon; Cool temps and periods of rain Monday

Sunday will remain dry through early to mid afternoon, we'll increase the chance of seeing a few showers late afternoon into the evening hours. It doesn't look like a wash-out in the afternoon, in fact a lot of you will stay dry until the evening hours.

Periods of rain will continue Sunday night through Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s Sunday and Monday, only in the 50s on Tuesday. Storm from the mid-west will move in our direction Monday and re-develop south of Connecticut Tuesday that will usher in a chilly Northeast wind and periods of rain. The storm moves up the New England Coast and stalls in eastern Canada, and spins spokes of energy around the low center in the form of on and off showers for Wednesday and Thursday. Finally, high pressure tries to deliver sunshine by the end of the week and the start of the next weekend.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Morning sunshine, increasing clouds through early afternoon. Showers arrive late afternoon into the evening hours. High: 65-70.

Monday: Periods of rain with embedded afternoon and evening heavy showers. High: 60s.

Tuesday: Breezy and cool with periods of rain & drizzle. High: 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy, chance for scattered showers. High: 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, slight chance for a shower. High: 65-70.

Friday: Partly sunny, pleasant. High: mid 70s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, warmer. High: 75-80.

