Milford police doing tactical training at Mall Sunday evening

MILFORD — Police and other Special Response Teams from the surrounding areas will be doing tactical training at the CT Post Mall Sunday evening.

The exercise started around 6 p.m at the mall, located at 1201 Boston Post Rd.

Officials said residents should not be alarmed to see a large police presence in the parking lot for┬átraining. The event is taking place after the mall’s shopping hours.