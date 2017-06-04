Milford water main break shoots geyser three stories in the air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a water main break that caused a geyser to shoot three stories into the air.

The break happened on Helwig Street. Police are advising people to avoid Factory Lane and High Street south of Broad Street. The break happened around 5 p.m.

Police, Emergency Medical services, Fire, DEEP, and New Haven Regional Water are all at the scene.

Authorities said they area unsure if any homes are without water at this time.



Check back for further details as they develop.

Water main break on Helwig St in Milford. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/HVnAlF3YYM — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) June 4, 2017