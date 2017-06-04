Oklahoma man shoots, kills neighbor who was allegedly trying to drown twin babies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Okla. -- An Oklahoma man shot and killed his neighbor on Friday after the man allegedly tried to drown two infants in a bathtub during an apparent domestic incident, according to KFOR.

Officials say Leland Foster was allegedly threatening the mother of the children with a knife during the incident. A 12-year-old girl who was inside the home ran to a neighbor's house for help.

The neighbor, Cash Freeman, rushed back over to the home to find Foster trying to drown the 3-month-old twins, a boy and a girl, in the bathtub.

Freeman shot Foster twice in the back with a gun.

Freeman told KFOR he did what he had to do to save the babies. However, he told us he was concerned that he could face legal trouble.

Summer Pierce, a neighbor, doesn't believe he should be.

“I think he did the right thing because who knows what would happen, because who knows what would have happened to the babies if he hadn’t intervened," Pierce told KFOR. "They might not have made it.”

The spokesperson for Ada police told KFOR Freeman was questioned and released. The district attorney will determine if the shooting was a justified homicide.

The babies were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital and later released. Their grandfather told KXII, he was just happy the twins were safe and okay.