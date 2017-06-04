Quinnipiac students in London talk about recent attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The day Daja Perry found out she was studying abroad was like no other.

"I was pretty much jumping around until the day came that I would leave," says Perry

She and the rest of her Quinnipiac University anthropology class are spending several weeks in London for the semester. But Perry says this will be a semester she'll never forget.

"They were literally outside my bedroom. I could hear the sirens and then we looked and I just saw it and I kind of started to cry because I was like, why is this happening when I'm here," says Perry.

The London terror attacks that killed 12 people and injured almost 50 more happened only a couple of blocks outside her apartment. But Perry and her classmates weren't alone.

Jamie Ullinger, their professor implemented a buddy system before the semester abroad began. She says it was in response to the recent Manchester attacks.

"We all had phone numbers with text messaging that would work here in the UK so that we could easily contact each other," says Ullinger.

Ullinger says preparation for events like this can help those in similar situations live a normal life.