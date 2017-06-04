Slain East Hartford officer remembered with motorcycle ride fundraiser

EAST HARTFORD — Family and friends took to their bikes Sunday to remember an East Hartford police officer killed in the line of duty.

Crowds turned out for the 19th Annual Officer Brian A. Aselton Memorial Motorcycle Run, which followed a route that started at Gengras Harley-Davidson, through South Windsor where Aselton grew up and ended back in East Hartford, where he worked as a police officer.

Aselton was killed when he responded to a home invasion in progress in 1999. H

All proceeds benefit the Officer Brian A. Aselton Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc. which provides scholarships for the children of South Windsor, East Hartford or Hartford officers or a student at the Criminal Justice program at Manchester Community College.