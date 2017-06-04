Woman in London describes events; local residents in CT react to attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – The terror incidents across the pond are once again a stark reminder that the evil behind these attacks seem to gravitate towards busy parts of the city.

While Hartford thankfully has not been a location terrorists have attempted to capitalize on, there is always fear it could happen here.

Locals and even tourists in London are in disbelief, trying to make sense of why the UK has been a target of such horrific acts of violence.

London’s Metropolitan Police first responded to an incident on the London Bridge, followed by two people who were stabbed inside a restaurant, also not far from the bridge.

FOX61 spoke to a woman on the phone who works on the bridge and told us it is typically a very busy area where crowds gather.

"I think there is a lot of confusion at the moment because with everything’s that happening. People are pretty shocked and everything’s still quite raw of the recent incident in Manchester, so this is quite shocking actually,” said Angela Ng who lives in London.

Since the incident in Manchester, Angela said the community support has grown and the majority of people have been sticking together to get through it all.

Instead of living in fear each day, she said this has gotten everyone more alert of their whereabouts.

"I think we’re getting more conscientious when we’re getting out to busy areas. Lots of families, they tend to try to avoid busy areas in Central London and I think when they do go out, they worry. They worry about the safety because it could happen anywhere,” added Ng.

These incidents have not only gotten people in London shaken up, but also here in Connecticut.

"It’s very sad. Very sad. I feel for the people in London, for the UK in general and I hope this world can find peace,” said Andrew Rapkin of Guilford.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s absolutely heartbreaking. I just feel so sorry for everybody involved in that and brings me to tears,” said Kathy McGowan of Suffield.