1 killed in Wilbur Cross Parkway crash

NEW HAVEN — Connecticut State Police said one person was killed after a vehicle hit a tree on the northbound side Route 15, known locally as the Wilbur Cross Parkway, near the New Haven/Woodbridge line.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Exit 59, according to state police and extrication was needed for the driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant.

The right lane is closed and police said periodic highway closures will continue to take place as their investigation into the accident continues.

