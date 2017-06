× Farmington voters to decide on major high school overhaul

FARMINGTON — Farmington High School could be getting a major change.

The town is considering a $135 milllion dollar high school upgrade

Voters will now decide if the town will use more than $135 million to rip down the old school and build up the new one in the same spot.

The campus would also include a brand new central office for the board of ed.

the referendum is scheduled for next Thursday.