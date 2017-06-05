A cloudy, cool and wet week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The June gloom is back for the start of the work week.

Scattered showers won’t get everyone wet, but we’ll keep an eye on the radar Monday afternoon for an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs are cooler than normal – get used to that – with temps in the mid 60s. Its wetter and cooler for Tuesday, with rain and highs only in the 50s. We turn the corner by midweek, and start warming up again, but it won’t be until Friday before temps get back to the mid 70s, where they should be for this time of year.

Forecast Details:

Today: Cloudy skies. Periods of drizzle and light rain with embedded afternoon and evening heavy showers. High: 60s.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times likely just before midnight. Tapering off a bit during the AM hours. Lows: 50s.

Tuesday: Breezy and cool with periods of rain & drizzle. High: 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the chance for a few scattered showers. High near 70.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, slight chance for a shower. High: 68-74.

Friday: Partly sunny, pleasant. High: mid 70s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, warmer. High: 75-80.

