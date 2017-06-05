× Brooklyn man arrested for sexual assault; says voices in his head told him to

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn man was arrested Monday for sexual assault. He claimed voices in his head told him to do it.

On June 2 around noon, troopers from Troop D responded to a report for sexual assault. Troopers said that the arrived they spoke to a woman who claimed Andrew Racine knocked on her door. When the victim opened her door, Racine forced his way inside and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was transported to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam where she was met by a representative of the Eastern Region Sexual Assault Crisis Center. Eastern District Major Crime (EDMC).

Police say they were able to find Racine’s home and ask him questions. He told them that he heard voices that told him to sexually assault the victim. He was taken to Day Kimball Hospital for evaluation.

On June 3, EDMC detectives took Racine into custody after his release from the hospital.

Racine, 41 of Brooklyn, was charged with two counts of sexual assault in the first degree, home invasion, kidnapping in the first degree, and unlawful restraint in the first degree.

He is being held on bail and schedule to appear in Danielson Superior Court on June 5.