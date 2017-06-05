× Casino debate expanded to include slots, high-roller venue

HARTFORD — A proposal allowing two Connecticut tribal nations to open a third casino has grown into a wider debate about whether to expand gambling elsewhere.

The last-minute ideas include slot machines at several off-track betting parlors and a small venue for high-rollers.

These proposals come days before the General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn its regular legislative session at midnight on Wednesday. They’re seen as a way to deliver more support for the bill allowing the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans to build a casino in East Windsor to compete with the MGM Resorts facility being constructed in Springfield, Massachusetts.

While the tribal casino bill already passed the Senate, it has stalled in the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz is calling the situation “fluid,” saying nothing has been finalized.