Cloudy, cool Tuesday ahead

The June gloom is back for the start of the work week.

Rain will fill back in on the radar again tonight with temperatures in the 50s along with areas of fog and drizzle.

The weather only gets wetter and cooler for Tuesday, with rain and high temperatures staying in the 50s.

Wednesday is a transition day, starting cloudy with the chance for a lingering shower, then ending brighter and drier with highs in the 60s.

A slow warming trend continues Thursday (near 70), Friday (mid 70s). Then by this weekend, summer finally returns! Sunday will be in the 80s with temperatures approaching 90 by early next week. From 50s to 90s....all in one New England week!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times likely just before midnight. Lows: 50s.

Tuesday: Breezy and cool with periods of rain, drizzle and fog. High: 50s.

Wednesday: AM clouds/shower break for some afternoon sun. High: Mid-upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: Near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny, pleasant. Isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. Chance isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 75-80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 80s.

Monday: Hot! High: Near 90.

