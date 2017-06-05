× State Police: 2 injured after swerving off road to avoid chipmunk

GRISWOLD— Two people were injured in a crash after State Police said the driver was trying to avoid hitting a chipmunk.

The crash happened on Bitgood Road near Voluntown Road in Griswold just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Troopers said the driver, 55 year old Debbie Pezzente, swerved off the road and struck a utility pole then went down an embankment into the water.

Authorities said the vehicle was damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

The driver and the passenger were transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich to be treated for minor injuries.