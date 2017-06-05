Judge: Public records case on UConn death video can proceed

HARTFORD — The parents of a University of Connecticut student who died after being run over by a campus fire vehicle have lost a bid to stop a public records panel from considering whether surveillance video of the accident should be released to the public.

A state judge recently ruled against a request by the parents of Jeffny Pally to prohibit the state Freedom of Information Commission from proceeding with the video case. The ruling came May 25 in the parents’ lawsuit against UConn.

The Hartford Courant appealed to the commission after UConn declined to release the video.

Authorities say the 19-year-old Pally fell asleep in front of the fire department after drinking alcohol in October and was run over by a department SUV responding to a false alarm.