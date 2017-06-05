Local divers discovery being brought to the surface

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONINGTON -- The legend continues to grow; it was 2005 when amateur divers Craig Harger and Charlie Buffum made a stunning undersea find, the two friends found the remains of what is widely believed to be the shipwreck from the USS Revenge.

The Revenge, a Navy schooner, captained by Lt. Oliver Hazard Perry, was discovered off the coast of Watch Hill, Rhode Island by the reef that it hit in foul weather and caused it to sink.

Now, 12 years after the underwater discovery, the US Navy has joined efforts to resurrect artifacts from the Revenge and, just last week, they helped to undertake the task of bringing one of the ship's cannons to land. "This is living history," Buffum said, "these cannons have been on the bottom for 206 years waiting to be discovered."

With the help of local Stonington outfit Dodson's Boatyard who provided a crane, the Navy divers were able to raise the more than one thousand pound iron cannon to the surface. Harger said, "to discover something with such significance and historical importance, it's a bonanza."

The cannon has been transported to the Archeological and Conservation Lab in Washington, D.C. where it will undergo at least a year of restoration.

Buffum added, "they hope to find markings on it -- manufacturing markings or foundry markings." It is believed that five more cannons still lie at the shipwreck on the ocean floor off Watch Hill and about three miles east of Stonington Point.

Even as a shipwreck, the USS Revenge remains property of the US Navy.