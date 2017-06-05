× London police arrest more suspects in bridge attack

LONDON, U.K.— London police say counter-terrorism investigators have searched two homes and detained “a number” of people suspected of some connection to the three men who swerved a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then went on a knife rampage nearby.

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

London’s police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names have not been officially released.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told Sky News on Monday she would not release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation, not would she say whether authorities were familiar with the men ahead of the attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May says 11 people remain in custody for possible connections to the attack.

One person has been released without charge, and police raids are continuing.

May said Monday the police and counter-terrorism operations are adequately funded and staffed and that the official threat level is to remain at “severe,” meaning an attack in highly likely.

President Trump Responds

President Donald Trump is criticizing London’s mayor on Twitter after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following a deadly attack there.

In a series of tweets late Saturday and early Sunday, Trump challenged London Mayor Sadiq Khan for saying there was “no reason to be alarmed.”

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Trump also pushed his stalled travel ban, took on gun control supporters and pledged that the United States will be there to help London.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

The mayor’s spokesman says he’s too busy to respond to Trump. The spokesman says Trump’s tweet “deliberately takes out of context” Khan’s remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they see armed officers on the streets.

The vehicle and knife attack killed seven people in a busy section of London Saturday and wounded nearly 50 people.