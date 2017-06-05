New Haven police officer laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A New Haven police officer, killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident May 27, in South Carolina, was laid to rest today.

Officer Edward Douglas, Jr., 31, was remembered in a spirited memorial service, at New Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ​, for the pride he had for his native New Haven. And, while he was a New Haven police officer for fewer than five years, he became a favorite of new Chief Anthony Campbell "because when he was in the Academy, I was the director of the Academy," Campbell said.

Campbell says Douglas was so passionate about policing in his home city that he took advantage of what is called the Officer in Residence program, by living in New Haven public housing.

"He came and went in his uniform and also worked with the community there to try and increase the quality of life in that area," noted Campbell.

According to a friend of Douglas, one word was enough to describe him: love.

"Regardless of what the situation is, he was there for you," said William Allen, who was friends with Douglas for 17 years.

The officer most fellow cops knew as EJ was said to have lived his life to the fullest. However, there is one part of his life he did not have the opportunity to live.

"He talked about his girlfriend at length," said Campbell. "He was planning on getting a ring and asking her to be his wife. So, I was just completely heartbroken to hear about his death."

The turnout at his service was reflective of the impact he made in all walks of life. And, his mother was appreciative.

"I'm overwhelmed with happiness," said Gloria Lester, Douglas' mother. "We lost a great man, a great son."

And, a great biking buddy.

"He actually got me to buy my first motorcycle back in 2009," said James Lewis, another longtime friend. "That (motorcycle riding) was a big part of him."

A source tells Fox 61 Douglas was thrown from his motorcycle when he hit a speed bump, that was not clearly marked, on a Myrtle Beach road that was not well lit.