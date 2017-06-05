× Newington Police, school system address concerns over statements made by student

NEWINGTON — Police and school officials are reacting to concerns voiced by parents and staff about statements made by a Newington High School student.

Police said despite what was being spread around on social media, no threats were ever made toward anyone. Police said school officials had a safety concern that was investigated by officers and school officials. They said no hit list was made, and the student was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for his own safety. No arrests were made.

Normal school operations will continue Tuesday with no need for additional security, said police.

Police said, “While the safety of the entire school population comes first, the right to confidentiality and dignity for individual students will be upheld, therefore, no additional information will be released.”

According to a message from Jim Wenker, Newington High School principal, officials investigated some statements that were made by a student. During the course of the day, other students who had been interviewed spread “chatter” which lead to safety concerns. He said, “Based upon everything we have discovered at this time, we do not believe this student poses a threat to others.”