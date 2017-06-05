× Oil defect causes massive recall for Harley-Davidson motorcycles

MILWAUKEE, WI — Close to sixty thousands motorcycles have been recalled due to a oil defect.

Harley-Davidson has said that the oil line on the bikes becomes loose causing the oil to spill onto the rear tire. The company blames the oil cooler line clamp being installed incorrectly.

Nine incidents of the oil line coming off have been reported, causing two accidents and one injury.

Harley-Davidson says the recall affects nine 2017 models built between July 2, 2016 and May 9 2017. The official number is estimated to about fifty-seven thousand bikes.

Harley dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them for free.