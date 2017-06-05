× Owner found guilty in Plainfield dog attack case

DANIELSON — The owner of dogs accused in a mauling attack in 2014 was found guilty on all counts and will be in court for sentencing on Friday, August 4.

Two Rottweilers were euthanized in November of 2015 after they severely mauled health care worker Lynne Denning, 56, of Cantebury. On December 3, 2014, Denning said she was working at the home of the dog’s owner, Jenna Allen on Putnam Road in Plainfield. Allen’s boyfriend, Corey Beakey, was also home.

At about 11 a.m., Denning said she was sitting with Allen’s grandmother in the living room when one of the Allen’s six dogs, a 130-pound male Rottweiler named Phoenix, attacked her.

“I felt like a rag doll,” according to Denning’s recorded testimony. “I was choking on my own blood.”

During the attack, Denning had her cheek, part of her lips, left eyelid and her whole nose torn away, she said. She also had numerous cuts and bites on her body, requiring extensive and numerous reconstructive surgeries.

The day after the attack, Plainfield police ordered all six dogs in the house to be euthanized, saying it was impossible to know which of the dogs attacked Denning. Four of the dogs were later released back to Allen after police said they could only prove two of the animals, Phoenix and Malaki, took part in the attack.