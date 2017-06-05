× Pedestrian struck by hit and run driver in North Branford

NORTH BRANFORD — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Monday evening.

Police said the pedestrian was struck near the 1257 of Route 17 also known as Middletown Avenue. Police said the driver left the scene of the crash which happened around 8:45 p.m.

The car was described as a gold or tan colored sedan with a loud exhaust, has not been located. It was last seen heading southbound away from the scene on Route 17.

One person was injured and transported by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

