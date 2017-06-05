Police arrest suspect in Seymour car break-ins

SEYMOUR — An observant neighbor and high-speed police chase lead to the arrest of two people and a stash of stolen items.

A person who lives on Manners Avenue in Seymour called police when he spotted two guys checking parked cars in neighborhood driveways just before sunrise Friday morning.

When an officer responded police say the suspects took off in a stolen car and nearly hit two police cruisers as they were weaving through side streets at high speeds before crashing in Ansonia.

From there, they ran off. K-9 units helped police track down the 19 year old suspects from Waterbury, Keishawn Dancy and Dayquain Sinisterra

They found wallets, GPS units and car keys in the stolen crashed car.

Police say more arrests are expected.