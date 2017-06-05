President Trump defends immigration executive order
WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Donald Trump on Monday referred to his executive order on immigration as a “travel ban” — and said his Justice Department should not have submitted a “watered down, politically correct version” to the Supreme Court.
Trump’s suggestion that changes to the ban — which, among other things, temporarily restricts travel to the US from several Muslim-majority countries — were due to political correctness could hamper his administration’s legal argument that the executive order did not target Muslims. As a candidate, Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslim immigration to the United States.
In a string of tweets, Trump reiterated comments he made in light of the London terror attacks that the travel ban was necessary.
Last week, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to allow the ban after lower courts rebuked his national security justifications for the ban multiple times.
At times, Trump’s administration has insisted the executive order is not a “travel ban,” though the President himself has referred to it as such, using the term “travel ban” on Twitter in early February.