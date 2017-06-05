× Woman accused in texting suicide case waives right to trial

TAUNTON, Mass. — Opening statements in the case of a woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself via text messages are set to begin Tuesday, after the defendant waived her right to a jury, just as jury selection was set to begin Monday.

20-year-old Michelle Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III. The 18-year-old was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Carter has waived her right to a jury trial. Short recess — Jessica Reyes (@jessicamreyes) June 5, 2017

Bristol County DA spokesperson confirms openings in Carter trial will be TOMORROW starting at 9 — Jessica Reyes (@jessicamreyes) June 5, 2017

Prosecutors said Roy and Carter, who was 17-years-old at the time, were in a relationship and that she sent him a number of text messages, supporting his plan to commit suicide.

In one of the texts, she allegedly wrote: “The time is right and you’re ready, you just need to do it!”

Carter’s lawyer has argued that the texts are protected free speech. He’s also said that Roy was depressed and had previously tried to take his own life.



