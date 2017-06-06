× 22 Chipotle restaurants in CT hacked with credit card stealing malware

HARTFORD — 22 Chipotles in Connecticut have been impacted by hackers taking information from customer’s credit cards.

The hacking took place around mid-March to mid-April. It impacted about 2,000 locations around the country and 22 here in Connecticut.

Hackers used the magnetic strips to gain access to people’s credit card information. Chipotle said during the investigation they removed the malware and are continuing to work with cyber security firms to find ways to enhance their security measures. They are also working with payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and monitor activity more closely.

If you believe you are the victim of identity theft or think your personal information has been misused call the federal trade commission and/or the attorney general’s office in connecticut.

The Connecticut locations affected by the breach are listed here:

Bridgeport: 275 East Main Street, affected between March 27-April 18

Canton: 110 Albany Turnpike, affected between March 26-April 18

Danbury: 7 Backus Ave, affected between March 26-April 18

Danbury: 115 Mill Plain Road, affected between March 27-April 18

Darien: Connecticut Welcome Center I-95NB, affected between March 26-April 18

Darien: 71 Post Road, affected between March 26-April 18

Enfield: 7 Hazard Ave, affected between March 26-April 18

Fairfield: 340 Grasmere Ave, affected between March 26-April 18

Glastonbury: 140 Glastonbury Boulevard, affected between March 26-April 8

Greenwich: 49 Greenwich Avenue, affected between March 26-April 18

Hamden: 2165 Dixwell Avenue, affected between March 26-April 18

Manchester: 48 Hale Road, affected between March 26-April 18

Milford: 1319 Boston Post Road, affected between March 26-April 18

New Haven: 910 Chapel Road, affected between March 26-April 18

Newington: 3575 Berlin Turnpike, affected between March 26-April 18

Riverside: 1233 E Putnam Avenue, affected between March 27-April 18

Shelton: 701 Bridgeport Avenue, affected between March 27-April 18

Wallingford: 1094 North Colony Road, affected between March 27-April 18

West Hartford: 966 Farmington Avenue, affected between March 26-April 18

West Hartford: 1457 New Britain Avenue, affected between March 26-April 18

West Haven: 354 Saw Mill Road, affected between March 27-April 18

Westport: 370 Post Road East, affected between March 27-April 18