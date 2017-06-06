3-time champion commits to ’17 CT Open

NEW HAVEN — Three time champion, Petra Kvitova, has announced that she will play in this years Connecticut Open.

“I’m so excited to be heading back to the Connecticut Open this summer. Now that I’ve been given the green light by my doctor I can finally plan my schedule so it’s great to start by confirming one of my favorite tournaments of the year. I always look forward to being back in New Haven but it will be extra special this year after all the support I have received from the amazing fans there,” said Kvitova.

Kvitova has continued her incredible comeback to tennis after a career-threatening injury.

In 2016, Kvitova was attacked by a man with a knife in her apartment where she suffered serious injuries to her left hand.

“In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me, I am strong and I will fight this,” she said on her Facebook account moments after the attack.

Kvitova, who holds a 19-3 record in New Haven, won the trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2015 and has 19 WTA titles. She joins defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska and American wild card Sloane Stephens at the Premier WTA event, which will be held August 18-26 at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale.

