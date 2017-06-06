Ask the Attorney – Claim confusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Atty,

My 10-year-old son was seriously injured in an accident while riding in my friend’s car. My friend said that since they got hit by an uninsured driver, I need to file a claim against my own policy, even though my vehicle was not involved. Is my friend correct? Can I make my ex-husband file a claim against HIS policy since he has joint custody? Who will be in charge of the claim, me or my ex? And once I get the money, can I use some of it to take both my kids to Disney in FL?

Theresa