Big E offers $8 tickets Tuesday only

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Let the 100-day countdown to The Big E begin!

The Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts announced a one-day Flash Ticket Sale to mark the countdown.

Admission tickets will be on sale for $8 Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at TheBigE.com. There is a limit of eight tickets per order. These tickets are marked down from the regular price of $15.

“We’re rolling our ticket price back for one day only,” said Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of Eastern States Exposition. “This deep discount is our way of showing our appreciation to our Big E guests for their loyalty, enthusiasm and support during our Centennial celebration last year.”

The Big E takes place Sept. 15 – Oct. 1.