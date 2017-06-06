× Car crashes into Canton shopping center

CANTON — A car has crashed into a building in Canton Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m. police responded to reports of a car that crashed into a small shopping center at 220 Albany Turnpike.

An eyewitness at the scene has told FOX61, that police and emergency responders are on scene. They said that the car is all the way into the building.

No word from police on if there were any injuries.

