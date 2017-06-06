× Car struck a Manchester cruiser then fled the scene, police say

HEBRON — Police said a cruiser was struck by a car then fled the scene Tuesday evening.

Manchester police said an officer was investigating an incident that brought him to Hebron. Police said the suspect’s car suddenly drove into the officer’s cruiser on East Street in Hebron before taking off. It was last seen heading northbound on East Street.

Police are on the lookout for a black Mercedes-Benz that had four people in the car at the time. No injuries were reported. State Police are investigating and actively searching for the vehicle in question