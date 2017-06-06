Cheshire upset in high school volleyball championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Conard High School was the site for two boys volleyball semi-finals Tuesday night.

First up the Class L bracket featuring the undefeated and #1 seeded Rams from Cheshire High School taking on the #4 seed Hornets from East Hartford.

In game one Hornets grabbed an early lead before the Rams would battle back and have the game tied 23-23. That's when East Hartford would come up with two big blocks and win game one 27-25.

From there, the Hornets would hit their stride and cruise to victories in game two and three 25-12 and 25-13 respectively to win the match 3-0.

East Hartford will face Darien on Thursday for the state championship.

The second match of the night was for a chance to get to the Class M final, as the defending state champs, the South Windsor Bobcats battled the Indians of Farmington High School.

In game one South Windsor won 25-22 and game two was even closer as Bobcats squeaked out a 25-23 win.

Then in game three Indians bounced back to win a close one 25-21 and in game four Farmington tied the match two game a piece 25-16. So the two teams went to a fifth and deciding game and the Bobcats didn't waste any time as they raced to a 15-6 win to take the match three games to two.

South Windsor will face Newington on Thursday for the Class M State Title.