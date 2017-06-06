Connecticut travelers react to recent terror attacks overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS – Travelers at Bradley International Airport said recent terror attacks had them thinking twice about how they travel.

“I’m a little fearful, I actually do a lot of international travel,” Westfield resident Felicia Barber said. “I kind of changed my itinerary and am flying from place to place rather than train because I thought I’d avoid any ground transportation because of the latest attacks and the different ways people are attacking.”

The latest attack, Saturday, in London when assailants rammed a vehicle into a crowd on the London Bridge and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. Seven people died and 48 others were wounded.

The carnage is the third such terror attack on British soil in three months and the second in London involving the use of vehicles as weapons.

In March, 52-year-old British national Khalid Masood rammed a vehicle into a crowd on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer, in an attack that left five people dead.

“It’s just really hard seeing that there are people that have those intentions in the world,” Musician Francisco Joubert said.

Joubert said he travels often as a musician.

“It’s a life I like and I wouldn’t sacrifice it just because things are happening,” he said. “What’s gonna happen is gonna happen, I don’t have control over anyone’s mind.”

Traveler Dan Coughlin is headed to Birmingham for a work trip, and will be spending a day in Manchester, where one of the latest attacks took place.

“It’s a little concerning,” he said. “It definitely crossed my mind more than a few times when I was getting ready to go on this trip.”

In the May terrorist attack, 22 people were killed and nearly 60 were wounded at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert when a suicide bomber blew himself up near one of the venue exits.

Coughin along with other Connecticut travelers that spoke to FOX61 said despite the tragedy, they’re not going to keep from seeing the world.

“You can’t stop doing what you’re doing, you can’t let the terrorists win,” Coughlin said. “You just have to be brave and keep living your life.”