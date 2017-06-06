× Credit card skimmer found in Essex

ESSEX — Connecticut State police are warning customers at a gas station in Essex that their credit and debit card information may be compromised.

Police said on Tuesday around 3:50 p.m, a skimming device was discovered attached to a fuel pump at the Mobil Mart located at 55 Main Street in the Centerbrook section of Essex.

Police said the device could have been Bluetooth equipped, which would have allowed the thieves to obtain credit card information remotely.

A service technician discovered the device when they came to fix a malfunctioning key pad.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information regarding the device or who may have placed it there is asked to contact Essex Resident State Trooper TFC David Tretter #1258 at Troop F 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls will remain confidential.