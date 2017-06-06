East Hartford couple build moving tribute to WWII vets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- In East Hartford call it a museum on the move, designed to honor American soldiers -- specifically from the World War II era.

Marianne and Gary Roy spent years collecting memorabilia before buying a 20 foot trailer and decking it out to showcase exhibits from World War II. The trailer is a tribute to local men and women who served in all branches of service all over the world. Gary Roy said, "Every day more and more of the World War II guys are passing away and we want to make sure they know there is something out there to carry on their legacy."

The Roys hope to bring what they call the Iwo Jima/World War II Traveling Museum all over the area to educate and enrich. "It's our way to keep their memory going," Gary said. "We hope when we go places people come in here and try to learn a little bit."

With and array of pictures, uniforms, and even sand from Normandy Beach, Roy added that his museum is unquestionably unique. "It's one of a kind," he said, "that's basically why we built it, to get it out to the public."

To find out more or to see if the World War Two Traveling Museum will make a stop at your event call Gary Roy at 860-291-9666