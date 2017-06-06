× Groton Town Council to vote on 8.7% tax increase

GROTON — Members of the town council in Groton are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a proposed 8.7 percent tax rate increase.

Some believe this proposed tax rate increase could help mend the anticipated state budget gap, and limit negative impacts on education funding, which has already seen cutbacks.

Town leaders recently decided to cut the school budget by roughly $3 million. Programs like middle school sports and advanced placement classes were spared, but one local elementary school will be closed down as a result.

People are expected to attend Tuesday night’s meeting to speak out against the tax rate increase.

The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Groton Town Hall.