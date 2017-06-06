Hartford police issue Silver Alert for 12-year-old girl
HARTFORD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Nyomie Davis, 12, is black, 5’2″ tall and 85 pounds. She has red eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black shawl, tan pants, and black sneakers. Anyone with information should notify the Hartford Police Department 860-757-4000.
Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.
41.765483 -72.687208