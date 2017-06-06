× Hartford police issue Silver Alert for 12-year-old girl

HARTFORD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Nyomie Davis, 12, is black, 5’2″ tall and 85 pounds. She has red eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shawl, tan pants, and black sneakers. Anyone with information should notify the Hartford Police Department 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.