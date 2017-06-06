× Kitten thrown from car recovering in Southbury

SOUTHBURY — A kitten thrown from a car last week is doing well in his recovery.

Last Monday morning, a woman driving down Route 69, near Walmart, in Waterbury reported witnessing a kitten being tossed out of a window of a moving vehicle.

The kitten, who was named Winslow, also lost part of his nose. His care takers said he can breathe but can’t smell. He needs IV fluids almost daily and syringe feeding until he is more stable.

Whitskers Pet Rescue, set up a Go Fund Me page to help with expenses.

His caregivers say he may be ready for adoption in a month or so. To apply to be Winslow’s forever home, click here.

