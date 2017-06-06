× Man charged following fatal Enfield crash in ’16

ENFIELD — Police have charged a man in connection to the 2016 crash that left one woman dead and one man seriously injured.

Spencer Verona, 27, of Windsor Locks is charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading responsibility, failure to drive a reasonable distance apart and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In June 2016, police were called to the scene of a crash about a mile south of exit 49 in Enfield shortly after midnight. Police said a car driven by Verona, crossed from the center lane into the right lane where a motorcycle was struck by the rear right corner of the car, and went off the road.

The passenger on the motorcycle Caroline McCallister, 47, of Milford died as a result of her injuries in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle Randal Ruelle, 47, of Milford sustained serious injuries.

Verona was released on $50,000 bond and is due in court on June 14.