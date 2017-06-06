× Minimum pricing on liquor lawsuit dismissed

NEW YORK — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over Connecticut’s liquor pricing law.

The judge dismissed liquor retailer Total Wine And More’s suit against the state, which argued Connecticut’s pricing system reduces competition and doesn’t benefit consumers.

Many smaller package store owners like the law and say changes would only benefit larger sellers which can afford to lower prices.

The lawsuit alleged that the state’s mandatory minimum pricing laws resulted in prices that could be 25% higher than those in surrounding states. They also alleged that the pricing laws set by wholesalers and retailers “constitutes restraint of trade and a violation of the federal Sherman anti-trust act.”