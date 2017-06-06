Mom gives birth to 13 pound, 5 ounce baby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A surprising delivery for a Florida mom who gave birth to a more than 13-pound girl last month!

Christine Corbitt said her first two babies were 9 and 10 pound babies, and figured the newest addition to her family wouldn’t be more than that. Her doctor said Corbitt had gestational diabetes, so they knew the baby would be a little larger…but not this large!

3) Carleigh's mom is used to big babies (her first two were 9 and 10 pounds), but Carleigh was a surprise to say the least. pic.twitter.com/hQpq6ji7IJ — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

4) Carleigh's newborn pictures are so cute! Her personality is already shining through. pic.twitter.com/PqkTTkLUfn — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

Carleigh Brooke Corbitt surprised both her mother and the doctor and weighed in at 13 pounds, 5 ounces.

Carleigh had to stay in the NICU after she was first born to get her blood sugar levels checked, but she was given the all-clear. At her three-week checkup, the baby looked happy and healthy.

As for mom, Corbitt says she plans on taking some much-needed rest.