Watch Live: Senator Chris Murphy speaks out on Trumpcare

WASHINGTON, DC — Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy , a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, will join other Democratic senators Ron Wyden of Oregon, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland to speak out what they said is the Republicans’ plan to cut hundreds of billions from Medicaid and middle-class tax credits to pay for massive tax breaks for the wealthy and special interests.

Trumpcare sharply cuts vital programs like Medicaid that millions of Americans count on to help pay for basic needs from kids health care to nursing home care, according to Murphy and his colleagues. They said the bill also cuts middle-class tax credits for health care coverage, driving up premiums for families that need affordable health care, and that Trumpcare uses these health care cuts to pay for a massive tax break for the wealthy, redistributing money from the bottom of the income ladder to the top, and putting the interests of the wealthy ahead of ordinary Americans scraping by to afford basic health care.

The senators will be speaking on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m from the Senate Radio-TV Gallery in Washington, DC.