New Britain man sent to hospital after hit-and-run

NEW BRITAIN — A New Britain man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

Police said that at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, they went to the area of 173 Jubilee Street in New Britain for a report of a “man down” that was later determined to be a car vs. pedestrian crash. They said the car involved in crash took off before they got there.

The pedestrian was identified as Luis Delgado, 55, of New Britain, who was taken to an area hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are now looking for a late 1980s or early 1990s Honda Civic-type sedan with a small wheel-base. The vehicle should have damage to the front end, hood, and windshield, according to police.

The New Britain Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating the evading vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 860-826-3071.