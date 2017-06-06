Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Bronx is a female kitten who is 3-months-old.

She was found outside as a stray early last month. She was a little dehydrated and had some fleas.

She also had some stomach problems so vets were monitoring her because she had a hard time keeping weight on. She wasn't into eating so she was syringe fed and had an upper respiratory infection.

She was in rough shape! When everything was getting better, she went to a foster home for a couple weeks, then she got spayed.

For more information on Bronz, or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.