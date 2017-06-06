× Plainville school referendum goes to the voters Tuesday

PLAINVILLE — A $25.26 million proposal to upgrade Wheeler Elementary School and repave the high school parking lot is on a Plainville referendum ballot Tuesday, according to our media partner The Hartford Courant.

Voting started at 6 a.m. and ends at 8 pm. Tuesday, with the town fire station the only place to vote.

The proposal is backed by the school board and town council but the project requires voter approval to begin. A “yes” vote will allow the town to finance the projects and begin work.

The high school parking work will cost about $1.75 million, according to pre-referendum brochures available the last month in town hall, the library and other municipal spaces.

