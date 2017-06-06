Police: Man hiked naked at a state park in Hamden

HAMDEN — A Wallingford man is facing criminal charges after police said he was hiking naked at a state park.

Police said Anthony E Ingraham, 57, turned himself in today where has been charged with two counts of public indecency following a report from a witness that he had exposed himself and was hiking naked at Sleeping Giant State Park.

“The arrest concluded an investigation stemming from a complaint from an adult female who told EnCon Police that a male had exposed himself to her and was hiking naked in Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on two separate dates – April 1 and April 9,” said police.

Ingraham was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 19.