Search for hit-and-run suspect leads to bust of marijuana grow operation in Wolcott

WOLCOTT — Police said while they were looking for a man wanted in a hit-and-run, they found a marijuana grow operation Friday.

Wolcott police said Nicholas Diorio, hit a woman near Hamilton Avenue and Edgewood Avenue on May 23. The woman said she knew Diorio and the incident stemmed from a dispute where police said she suffered a broken leg and ankle.

Police said while they were looking for Nicholas, they were led to a commercial building where they found his brother, Anthony Diorio. In the building, police said they found suspected marijuana paste, baggies and a digital scale on the office desk.

Police said they also spotted a makeshift room with plastic sheeting covering its entrance across from the office. Police also found multiple lights and a ventilation system overtop, containers of soil and a room believed to be used for drying marijuana plants.

Anthony was charged with operating a drug factory, possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Back in October, Anthony and Nicholas were arrested after police said they yelled ethnic slurs to a family at Bradley Airport.

Anthony is held on a $95,000 bond.

As for Nicholas, police are still looking for him and anyone with information is asked to contact Wolcott police (203) 574-6941.